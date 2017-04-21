Tim Noakes ‘delighted’ at not guilty verdict

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Tim Noakes ‘delighted’ at not guilty verdict

The inquiry on Friday found Noakes not guilty of negligence or providing advice without sound information.

FILE: Tim Noakes. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Tim Noakes. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sport Scientist Tim Noakes says he is delighted after being cleared of professional misconduct.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) launched a hearing after the Association of Dietetics filed a complaint against Noakes for advising a mother to ween her child on low carb and high fat foods on Twitter in 2014.

The inquiry on Friday found Noakes not guilty of negligence or providing advice without sound information.

Professor Noakes maintains his advice was not unconventional.

“So that’s what I was saying; don’t ween your child under process foods, ween the child onto real food that you prepare yourself. That’s all I was trying to say and the science in absolutely 100% that is right.”

The HPCSA’s conduct committee has found there was no indication on Noakes' Twitter account that he was a medical practitioner, or had acted as a doctor.

Committee chairperson Joan Adams adds there was no indication Noakes was discouraging breastfeeding.

The hearing has also found the mother was posing a general question and was partaking in a social media conversation.

Adams has confirmed there was no evidence that the mom and her baby were in any danger.

LISTEN: The Banting Pocket Guide – an easier guide to banting

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA