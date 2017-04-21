Tiger undergoes back surgery, could be out six months
Woods has now undergone surgery on his ailing back four times since early 2014.
NEW YORK – Former world number one Tiger Woods said on Thursday he has undergone further surgery to help alleviate pain in his back and leg and could be away from competitive golf for another six months.
Woods, who has not played a tournament since pulling out of a European Tour event in February because of back spasms, has now undergone surgery on his ailing back four times since early 2014.
“The surgery went well, and I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain,” Woods, 41, said in a statement on his website. “When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long.”
According to the statement the 14-times major winner will rest for several weeks before beginning therapy and treatment and, while each procedure and case is unique, patients typically return to full activity in about six months.
Due to previous herniations and three operations, Woods’ bottom lower-back disc severely narrowed, causing sciatica and severe back and leg pain, according to the statement.
The statement said that conservative therapy, which included rehabilitation, medication, limiting activity and injections, had failed as a permanent solution, and Woods opted to have surgery.
His latest operation was described as “minimally invasive” and entailed removing the damaged disc and re-elevating the collapsed disc space to normal levels.
Woods returned to the PGA Tour in January after a 17-month absence following back surgery. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and shot an opening-round 77 a week later in Dubai before withdrawing
More in Sport
-
Olympic champion Rollins banned for missing drug tests
-
Rashford scores winner but Man United suffer Ibrahimovic blow
-
Anaso Jobodwana plays down excitement about national championships
-
Domingo: Time away gave clarity on Proteas future
-
[WATCH] Serena Williams confirms pregnancy rumours
-
Warburton leads Lions on toughest mission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.