Thousands expected for Buchan prayer event in Free State
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of thousands of South Africans are expected to attend what's being called South Africa’s biggest prayer event ever in the Free State on Saturday.
The event is the brainchild of well-known local Evangelist Angus Buchan.
Buchan says it is imperative that people come to the It’s Time event to pray for justice, peace and hope in South Africa.
He says he anticipates around one million people to gather for the event which kicks off at 2pm on the farm just outside Bloemfontein.
It's Time. Will you be there? #ItsTime #AngusBuchan https://t.co/EMUkZDTohg pic.twitter.com/3f4AI6BGX4— Angus Buchan (@angusbuchan) March 23, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
