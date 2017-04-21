State needs further investigation in Alberton pub attack case

Danie Olivier is accused of Ludi Vink in the eye with a pool cue at Mitzy’s biker pub in Randhart.

JOHANNESBURG – The State says it needs to do further investigations in the case against a man accused of stabbing artist Ludi Vink with a pool cue in an Alberton pub in February.

Danie Olivier appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge district court on Thursday.

He stabbed Vink in the eye at Mitzy’s biker pub in Randhart and CCTV footage of the attack captured the incident.

The case against Olivier was on Thursday postponed where he appeared before a packed court gallery.

Prosecutor Fundi Ntuli told the court that the State needed to obtain instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and needed to investigate the matter further.

Olivier faces a charge of murder and was released on R5,000 bail in February. His bail was extended on Thursday.

The decision to release the well-known debt collector led to a public outcry from many who believed he should not have been granted bail as the attack was caught on camera.

