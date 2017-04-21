State needs further investigation in Alberton pub attack case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

State needs further investigation in Alberton pub attack case

Danie Olivier is accused of Ludi Vink in the eye with a pool cue at Mitzy’s biker pub in Randhart.

This screengrab shows a man falling to the ground after he was struck in the eye with a pool cue at Mitzy's Biker Bar, Alberton.
This screengrab shows a man falling to the ground after he was struck in the eye with a pool cue at Mitzy's Biker Bar, Alberton.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The State says it needs to do further investigations in the case against a man accused of stabbing artist Ludi Vink with a pool cue in an Alberton pub in February.

Danie Olivier appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge district court on Thursday.

He stabbed Vink in the eye at Mitzy’s biker pub in Randhart and CCTV footage of the attack captured the incident.

The case against Olivier was on Thursday postponed where he appeared before a packed court gallery.

Prosecutor Fundi Ntuli told the court that the State needed to obtain instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and needed to investigate the matter further.

Olivier faces a charge of murder and was released on R5,000 bail in February. His bail was extended on Thursday.

The decision to release the well-known debt collector led to a public outcry from many who believed he should not have been granted bail as the attack was caught on camera.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA