Go

Report shows 51% increase in Easter road deaths

Many people who died were victims of hit-and-run incidents, jaywalking and speeding, according to a preliminary report.

FILE: Picture: ER24.
FILE: Picture: ER24.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says a preliminary report into road fatalities over the Easter long weekend has shown that many people who died were victims of hit-and-run incidents, jaywalking and speeding.

Maswanganyi announced in Pretoria on Friday that the number of road fatalities increased to 235, that’s compared to 156 during the same period last year.

It’s a 51% increase.

Some of the deadliest crashes over the Easter weekend were recorded in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister says most of the crashes happened in residential areas, and not the usual hotspots, where traffic officials are usually stationed.

“Our preliminary report shows that many people who died on our roads were victims of hit-and-run incidents, jaywalking or motorists who were driving at a speed that was too high for circumstances.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Comments

