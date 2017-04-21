Pollard injured in training as jinx returns
Pollard will be out for between eight and 10 weeks, according to a brief statement from the Bulls, and might need surgery after consulting doctors.
JOHANNESBURG – An injury jinx has returned to haunt Handre Pollard and handed South African rugby another setback after the Bulls flyhalf hurt his ankle in training on Thursday.
He will be out for between eight and 10 weeks, according to a brief statement from the Bulls, and might need surgery after consulting doctors.
The 23-year-old returned at the start of the Super Rugby season in February, having missed the 2016 campaign after rupturing knee ligaments in a freak training ground accident.
Pollard, regarded as one of the most exciting Springbok prospects in years, also suffered complications after elective shoulder surgery, adding five weeks to his hospital stay.
He won his first South Africa cap aged 20 and has played 20 Tests, the last at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.
Pollard was expected to be first-choice flyhalf for the Boks this year after they had a miserable 2016 campaign without him.
More in Sport
-
Olympic champion Rollins banned for missing drug tests
-
Tiger undergoes back surgery, could be out six months
-
Rashford scores winner but Man United suffer Ibrahimovic blow
-
Anaso Jobodwana plays down excitement about national championships
-
Domingo: Time away gave clarity on Proteas future
-
[WATCH] Serena Williams confirms pregnancy rumours
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.