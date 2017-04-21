Legendary boxing trainer Nick Du Randt dies

Du Randt, who was the president of the Crusaders Bike Club, collided with a vehicle on the road between Bethlehem and Clarens.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary boxing trainer Nick Du Randt has died in a bike accident near Clarens in the Free State.

Du Randt, who was the president of the Crusaders Bike Club, collided with a vehicle on the road between Bethlehem and Clarens on Friday afternoon.

His son Damien says he was with him in hospital when he died.