Legendary boxing trainer Nick Du Randt dies

Du Randt, who was the president of the Crusaders Bike Club, collided with a vehicle on the road between Bethlehem and Clarens.
JOHANNESBURG - Legendary boxing trainer Nick Du Randt has died in a bike accident near Clarens in the Free State.
Du Randt, who was the president of the Crusaders Bike Club, collided with a vehicle on the road between Bethlehem and Clarens on Friday afternoon.
His son Damien says he was with him in hospital when he died.
