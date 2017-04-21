Jay Naidoo tells Saftu to go back to the basics of organising power
The founding general secretary of Cosatu says he is happy the federation is finally being launched.
JOHANNESBURG - Labour federation Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)’s founding general secretary Jay Naidoo has told the new labour federation to go back to the basics of organising power, saying that’s the only way employers will listen to them.
Naidoo was addressing the official launch and founding congress of the new federation, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), in Boksburg on Friday afternoon.
He says he is happy the federation is finally being launched.
“And that’s what we have to return to... the basics of organising power because there’s only one way in which those elite in power would listen to us is when we have power. When we sit around tables they don’t see it as clever leaders they see the power of the working class behind it.”
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
