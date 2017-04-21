Husband of missing Ghanaian tourist believes she’s held up against her will
Unicef's Charlotte Nikoi went missing while hiking with her husband and 16-year-old daughter on Human Rights Day last month.
CAPE TOWN - The husband of a woman who went missing on Table Mountain a month ago believes she is being held against her will somewhere.
Unicef associate director Charlotte Nikoi went missing while hiking with her husband and 16-year-old daughter on Human Rights Day last month.
Police have confirmed the search for Nikoi continues.
Chris says he believes his 50-year-old wife left Table Mountain and is somewhere in South Africa.
He says it’s been a difficult four weeks for the family.
“It’s a horrible thing to go through; I can’t imagine how my kids are even coping with something of this nature.”
He explains on the day of her disappearance, his wife indicated she's going back down the Plattekloof Gorge trail.
Nikoi says that was the last time they saw his wife.
