Glenda Gray credits team for 100 most influential people listing
Gray is listed as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. She led a team of researchers who carried out the first HIV vaccine efficacy trial.
JOHANNESBURG - South African medical research pioneer Professor Glenda Gray says she's pleased that local science is being recognised globally.
Gray has been listed as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.
She is listed for her contribution in leading a team of researchers who carried out the first HIV vaccine efficacy trial in seven years.
Gray, who is currently the president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, is internationally acclaimed for her work in HIV research and groundbreaking medical research that has shaped global communities and saved lives.
But she says it’s not all about her - but rather the team she works with.
“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my team and the people I work with. So, it’s not just about me, I happen to represent a team that very much deserves this as much as I do.”
