Five people killed in Brakpan taxi accident
The four men and one woman were found dead on the scene by paramedics on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Five people have died and six others have sustained injuries after a taxi rolled in Brakpan on the East Rand.
The taxi rolled on the R23 Heidelberg road.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says one other vehicle was also involved in the crash.
"Patients were transported to various hospitals in the area. The exact cause is not yet known and local authorities are investigating."
Ekurhuleni Emergency services Daine Jones says it appears the taxi driver lost control.
"The driver of the taxi at this moment is unknown, we can’t identify who’s the driver."
