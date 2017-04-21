Diners 'shaken' after robbery at restaurant
The customers say the gang stormed into the restaurant wearing balaclavas, brandishing their weapons and demanding jewellery.
JOHANNESBURG - Diners at the Bellinis restaurant in Illovo say they’ve been left traumatised after three gunmen robbed the eatery on Friday afternoon.
The customers say the gang stormed into the restaurant wearing balaclavas, brandishing their weapons and demanding jewellery.
A woman said: “We locked ourselves in the back room next door to Tasha's restaurant. We were shaken.”
The incident follows a similar robbery at the Athol Square Shopping Centre in Sandton, sparking suspicion that the same gang was responsible.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
