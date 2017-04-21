Diners 'shaken' after robbery at restaurant

The customers say the gang stormed into the restaurant wearing balaclavas, brandishing their weapons and demanding jewellery.

JOHANNESBURG - Diners at the Bellinis restaurant in Illovo say they’ve been left traumatised after three gunmen robbed the eatery on Friday afternoon.

A woman said: “We locked ourselves in the back room next door to Tasha's restaurant. We were shaken.”

The incident follows a similar robbery at the Athol Square Shopping Centre in Sandton, sparking suspicion that the same gang was responsible.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)