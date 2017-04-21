Diners 'shaken' after robbery at restaurant

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Diners 'shaken' after robbery at restaurant

The customers say the gang stormed into the restaurant wearing balaclavas, brandishing their weapons and demanding jewellery.

Armed robbers at Athol Square Shopping Centre robbed Sorbet on 21 April 2017 Picture: Eusebius Mckaiser/Iwitness.
Armed robbers at Athol Square Shopping Centre robbed Sorbet on 21 April 2017 Picture: Eusebius Mckaiser/Iwitness.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Diners at the Bellinis restaurant in Illovo say they’ve been left traumatised after three gunmen robbed the eatery on Friday afternoon.

The customers say the gang stormed into the restaurant wearing balaclavas, brandishing their weapons and demanding jewellery.

A woman said: “We locked ourselves in the back room next door to Tasha's restaurant. We were shaken.”

The incident follows a similar robbery at the Athol Square Shopping Centre in Sandton, sparking suspicion that the same gang was responsible.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA