City of CT to close emergency water tenders

CAPE TOWN – Several tenders for the City of Cape Town's emergency water schemes will close on Friday as the municipality readies itself to augment supply by mid-year.

The city has been expediting these schemes since Mayor Patricia de Lille declared it a local disaster area last month, in the wake of declining dam levels.

The city is to drill boreholes at the Cape Flats and Table Mountain aquifers and is already in the preliminary phase of recycling water at its Zandvliet reclamation works.

Desalination experimentation is also under way in preparation for a mobile plant to be established on the west coast.

But mayoral committee member for utilities Xanthea Limberg says water savings have to be maintained.

"The more that we can save our existing water resources, the better we can sustain ourselves to using existing water resources and the better we can mitigate the risk of water scarcity."

