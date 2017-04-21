City of CT to close emergency water tenders
The city is to drill boreholes at the Cape Flats and Table Mountain aquifers and is already in the preliminary phase of recycling water at its Zandvliet reclamation works.
CAPE TOWN – Several tenders for the City of Cape Town's emergency water schemes will close on Friday as the municipality readies itself to augment supply by mid-year.
The city has been expediting these schemes since Mayor Patricia de Lille declared it a local disaster area last month, in the wake of declining dam levels.
The city is to drill boreholes at the Cape Flats and Table Mountain aquifers and is already in the preliminary phase of recycling water at its Zandvliet reclamation works.
Desalination experimentation is also under way in preparation for a mobile plant to be established on the west coast.
But mayoral committee member for utilities Xanthea Limberg says water savings have to be maintained.
"The more that we can save our existing water resources, the better we can sustain ourselves to using existing water resources and the better we can mitigate the risk of water scarcity."
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Basic Education Dept needs R52bn for EC school infrastructure
-
Vuwani residents snub meeting with Mbalula
-
Motlanthe won’t be drawn on Zuma no confidence debate
-
Parly to investigate Zuma’s deployment of Sona troops
-
Torched Rosettenville homes reoccupied, used as brothels - residents
-
Ipid files papers against Phahlane over ‘dubious’ car transactions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.