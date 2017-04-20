Popular Topics
WC Education reports rise in school vandalism incidents over holidays

Over the two-week April school break, vandals targeted 17 schools in the province, two more than the same period last year.

FILE: Toilets at Beacon Hill Secondary School where intruders ripped basins from the wall. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.
FILE: Toilets at Beacon Hill Secondary School where intruders ripped basins from the wall. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has expressed concerns at an increase in vandalism incidents over the holidays despite beefed up security at high-risk schools.

Over the two-week April school break, vandals targeted 17 schools in the province, two more than the same period last year.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has also revealed that all incidents have however been classified as minor, as the damages cost less than R100,000.

Schäfer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “The estimated cost of damages thus far has come in around R150,000 with only half of the estimates being calculated. The incidents reported included theft of copper pipes, electrical cabling, computer equipment, school stationery and food items.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Comments

