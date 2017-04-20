WC Education reports rise in school vandalism incidents over holidays
Over the two-week April school break, vandals targeted 17 schools in the province, two more than the same period last year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has expressed concerns at an increase in vandalism incidents over the holidays despite beefed up security at high-risk schools.
Over the two-week April school break, vandals targeted 17 schools in the province, two more than the same period last year.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has also revealed that all incidents have however been classified as minor, as the damages cost less than R100,000.
Schäfer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “The estimated cost of damages thus far has come in around R150,000 with only half of the estimates being calculated. The incidents reported included theft of copper pipes, electrical cabling, computer equipment, school stationery and food items.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
‘Anti-Zuma marches are not in vain’
-
Zuma’s appeal in spy tapes case could unfold in Supreme Court of Appeal soon
-
Former SANDF member arrested for CT army base robbery
-
City of CT expediting emergency water schemes
-
amaBhungane, Sam Sole to challenge constitutionality of call tapping
-
Mabulu: Latest painting shows how Zuma has violated SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.