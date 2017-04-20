Van Rooyen: Vuwani residents to be catered for by Malamulele Municipality

Des Van Rooyen says whether Vuwani residents like it or not, basic services will be provided by the Malamulele Municipality.

POLOKWANE - Cooperative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen says only a small group of residents in the Vuwani area are protesting against the municipal demarcation board’s decision to incorporate the town into another municipality.

He says working together with the security cluster, they know who is behind the unrest in the area and will act swiftly.

Van Rooyen was speaking at a joint briefing with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula at a lodge outside Polokwane.

They say the demarcation issues in the area should not affect basic services, including schooling.

The minister says whether Vuwani residents like it or not, basic services will be provided by the Malamulele Municipality.

He says only a few defiant residents are against this and they will be dealt with if they continue to defy the law.

“The decision on LIM345 is a final determination that has been made by the duly constituted structures.”

He says security will be provided for the new municipality.

Van Rooyen and Mbalula were expected to interact with Vuwani residents later on Thursday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)