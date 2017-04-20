Two pregnant women killed on N14 highway

The women were heading home after a regular medical check-up at a nearby clinic at the time of the incident on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a culpable homicide case after two pregnant women were killed when they tried to cross the N14 highway in Krugersdorp.

The police's Tshepiso Mashele says: "The one lady was identified on the scene. A case of culpable homicide was opened and the investigation continues."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)