I'd have SA's vote if I ran for president - Motsoeneng
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has also indicated that he could go into politics because he represents the majority of South Africans and their interests.
JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he would have South Africans' vote if he became a politician, or even ran for president, but says he doesn't want to contest a female candidate.
Motsoeneng, who has been suspended pending the conclusion of a fresh disciplinary process, held a lengthy briefing in Auckland Park on Wednesday where he defended the controversial policies he's implemented at the national broadcaster.
He was joined by dozens of local musicians who have pledged their support for him.
Local artists say the former COO's 90% local content rule has benefited them and they will always support him.
“Others want me to be president and I said I support a woman. You can’t say you support a woman and then contest against them. Let’s give women a chance.”
Motsoeneng may have been referring to presidential hopeful Nkosasana Dlamini-Zuma, but as a starting point, he would have to be a Member of Pparliament to stand a chance of running for president.
WATCH: The misunderstood Hlaudi Motsoeneng: I'm innocent & adored
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
