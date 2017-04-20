SAHRC hears pre-trial detention, use of force by cops need urgent attention
The SAHRC says police need to be more sensitive to human rights when executing their duties.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has heard that pre-trial detention, accountability and the use of force by police officers need urgent attention in South Africa.
The commission is holding a two-day dialogue on police and human rights in Johannesburg.
The meeting is aimed at addressing the high levels of civil claims and allegations of corruption leveled against the police.
In the wake of the Marikana massacre, the growing number of police brutality cases and the use of force by officers in protests, the police have acknowledged that it’s legal regulatory framework needs to be strengthened.
The African Civilian Policing Oversight Forum’s Melanie Dugmore said: “What we lack is an action plan with clear activities, time frames and responsibilities.”
Chair of the portfolio committee on police Frans Beukman says top leadership at the SAPS should promote a culture of human rights.
“We can’t go with the approach of force at all cost, that is not the right approach.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
