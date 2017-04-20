Ramaphosa: We won't allow state institutions to be captured by anyone

The deputy president says the fight against state capture by individuals or families will not be compromised and policies won't be used to confuse the public.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fight against corruption, patronage and state capture by individuals or families will not be compromised.

The deputy president was addressing an Economic Recovery Engagement Dinner organised by the Black Business council in Sandton on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa has once again come out against state capture.

“We will not compromise on our fight against corruption, patronage or rank seeking. We will also not allow the institutions of our state to be captured by anyone – be they individuals, be they families who are intent on narrow self-enrichment.”

He says government won't allow policies to be used to confuse the public.

“We will also not allow our policies to be appropriated in a pursuit of factional interests or in an attempt to hoodwink the public through revolutionary sounding slogans.”

The deputy president says South Africa has become a country popular with slogans where revolutionary sounding statements are made overnight to mislead the public.

‘RADICAL ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION IS URGENT’

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken strongly about radical economic transformation, saying it must be achieved as a matter of urgency whether people like it or not.

Ramaphosa says the time for radical economic transformation is now.

But he appears well aware of those who dismiss it and question government's commitment to achieving it.

“They should sit down, listen, smell the coffee and realise that the economic transformation of our country is non-negotiable and it has to happen, and it is going to happen whether people like it or not.”

The deputy president says he's heard different interpretations of radical economic transformation but says this is what it mean to him.

“It is fundamentally about inclusive and shared growth; changing the ownership patterns of our economy and to do it at a faster rate.”

The deputy president says transformation will only be achieved when all South Africans are able to share in the country's wealth as per the Freedom Charter.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)