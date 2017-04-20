Pastor under investigation for alleged sexual assault to hand himself over
The detectives have been investigating a number of alleged cases against the 58-year-old man for months.
CAPE TOWN - A Nigerian pastor who’s wanted for a string of sexual assault claims is expected to hand himself over to the Hawks in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.
The detectives have been investigating a number of alleged cases against the 58-year-old man - who is based in Durban - for months.
It’s alleged he targeted young women who went to his church.
The Hawks have confirmed they have been in contact with the pastor’s lawyers and they’ve indicated he will hand himself over on Thursday.
The unit says statements have been taken from multiple victims.
It’s understood many of them are minors, some were underage at the time the crimes were committed.
It’s believed the 58-year-old self-proclaimed prophet is in Port Elizabeth where some victims have also come forward.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange).
