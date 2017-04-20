Officials beef up security after principal stabbed at CT school

A Cape school principal had apparently received threats stemming from a gang shooting at the institution last month.

CAPE TOWN – A school principal is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Bishop Lavis.

Wayne Abrahams was attacked on Wednesday morning in the foyer of the Bishops School of Skills.

Police are searching for two assailants.

He had apparently received threats stemming from a gang shooting at the institution last month. It's believed the motive could be disciplinary action the principal is taking against a pupil who shot and wounded a fellow learner at the school several weeks ago.

Provincial education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “Safe Schools has arranged for additional security guards, while the metropolitan police have deployed two additional school resource officers to the school. The department will provide trauma counselling as required. And we trust SAPS will take very swift action in finding and arresting these perpetrators.”

