No case against 2 suspects in Camps Bay shooting

CAPE TOWN – Three men arrested in connection with a shooting at a Camps Bay bar apparently have no case to answer to just yet.

They were taken in by police after two people were wounded at Cafe Caprice during the early hours of Monday morning.

It's understood one of the victims is critically wounded.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the matter against the men, between the ages of 25 and 33, was not on the court roll on Tuesday because there's no prima facie case against them.

The prosecuting authority has also indicated police will continue with the investigation.

It's unclear whether detectives are still looking into the men or whether they are searching for other suspects.

Police have previously revealed, a replica firearm had been found in the boot of a vehicle outside the nightclub shortly after the shooting.

Meanwhile, police are yet to arrest the killer of a 33-year-old man who was shot dead outside Club Galaxy in Athlone just hours after the Caprice shooting.