Mbalula vows to bring law & order to Vuwani
Fikile Mbalula says no one has the right to deprive others from going about their usual business and the shutdown should end.
POLOKWANE - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says officers in protest-hit Vuwani have his full backing to intensify law enforcement and he's given the assurance that law and order will be restored to the Limpopo town.
Mbalula has held a briefing with Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des Van Rooyen at a lodge outside Polokwane.
He says demarcation issues in the area should not affect basic services, which includes schooling.
“We cannot allow our country and our country and our people to be subjected to the grip and fever of being frightened by a quarter of few.”
Mbalula says everything has an end, including the countless engagements with Vuwani residents and says law enforcement should now take its course.
“Whether small fish or big fish, we will work very hard to ensure that we bring them to book.”
He says no one has the right to deprive others of going about their usual business and the shutdown should end.
Mbalula left immediately after briefing the media in Polokwane and is now making his way to Vuwani to speak to residents.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
SACP condemns man who wielded gun at Mapaila
-
Ipid confirms CT cop killed in ‘freak accident’
-
Group announces plan for anti-Zuma march on Freedom Day
-
Suspect in Bishop Lavis principal stabbing a parolee
-
[LISTEN] Do documentaries fill the gap where books, movies fall short?
-
Case against man accused of killing farmworker postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.