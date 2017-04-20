Mbalula vows to bring law & order to Vuwani

Fikile Mbalula says no one has the right to deprive others from going about their usual business and the shutdown should end.

POLOKWANE - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says officers in protest-hit Vuwani have his full backing to intensify law enforcement and he's given the assurance that law and order will be restored to the Limpopo town.

Mbalula has held a briefing with Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des Van Rooyen at a lodge outside Polokwane.

He says demarcation issues in the area should not affect basic services, which includes schooling.

“We cannot allow our country and our country and our people to be subjected to the grip and fever of being frightened by a quarter of few.”

Mbalula says everything has an end, including the countless engagements with Vuwani residents and says law enforcement should now take its course.

“Whether small fish or big fish, we will work very hard to ensure that we bring them to book.”

He says no one has the right to deprive others of going about their usual business and the shutdown should end.

Mbalula left immediately after briefing the media in Polokwane and is now making his way to Vuwani to speak to residents.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)