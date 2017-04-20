Mamelodi Sundowns win Tshwane Derby bragging rights

Hlompho Kekana grabbed the goal for the Brazilians in the 83rd minute, to move his side to within two points of the log leaders, with two games in hand.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns kept their hopes of retaining the Premiership title alive with a 1-0 win over Tshwane rivals SuperSport United.

Hlompho Kekana grabbed the goal for the Brazilians in the 83rd minute, to move his side to within two points of the log leaders, with two games in hand.

SuperSport are now nine points off the top with six games left in the season, with this defeat being their second in a row to Sundowns in a week, following last week's 5-0 beating.

In the night's other results, Cape Town City opened a slim lead at the top of the standings after their 1-1 draw with Wits. The Citizens are now on 46 points, while the Clever Boys and Kaizer Chiefs are on 45.