Mabulu: Latest painting shows how Zuma has violated SA

The painting of Zuma and Nelson Mandela, in a very explicit manner, has sparked critisim on social media.

FILE: Artist Ayanda Mabulu. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Artist Ayanda Mabulu. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial graphic artist Ayanda Mabulu says his latest painting shows that President Jacob Zuma has violated the country.

The painting of Zuma and Nelson Mandela has sparked critisim on social media.

Mabula is known for his controversial drawings of Zuma in a sexual manner.

He says everything the country has worked for has been destroyed by the president.

“A country cannot be governed by someone who cheats/steals and who’s is only ambition is to see himself in the shadow of the then oppressor.”

The artist says the latest painting shows that President Zuma has assimilated the ways of the court’s oppressors.

“The message in the painting is simple and clear: the country and everything we fought for before ’94 and post ’94, is constantly and continuously being raped by this rapist president of ours.”

See Mabulu's the latest painting below.

Picture: Supplied.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

