Mabulu: Latest painting shows how Zuma has violated SA
The painting of Zuma and Nelson Mandela, in a very explicit manner, has sparked critisim on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - Controversial graphic artist Ayanda Mabulu says his latest painting shows that President Jacob Zuma has violated the country.
The painting of Zuma and Nelson Mandela has sparked critisim on social media.
Mabula is known for his controversial drawings of Zuma in a sexual manner.
He says everything the country has worked for has been destroyed by the president.
“A country cannot be governed by someone who cheats/steals and who’s is only ambition is to see himself in the shadow of the then oppressor.”
The artist says the latest painting shows that President Zuma has assimilated the ways of the court’s oppressors.
“The message in the painting is simple and clear: the country and everything we fought for before ’94 and post ’94, is constantly and continuously being raped by this rapist president of ours.”
See Mabulu's the latest painting below.
Picture: Supplied.
Me logging in to Twitter, and me logging off after seeing the painting by Ayanda Mabulu. I just was not ready! pic.twitter.com/JJgNK3TpJY— Uhuru (@TowardsUhuru) April 20, 2017
Am speechless!!!! This Ayanda Mabulu guy is desperate. pic.twitter.com/hHEQju6diD— Bozzisto™ (@Siyanda_Funcuza) April 20, 2017
I just wish i didn't see that Ayanda Mabulu paint. 😷😷😷😷😷😷.— SimoN (@TheRealSimao) April 20, 2017
We understand we don't have the land yet but Ayanda Mabulu 's drawing is not giving us life either pic.twitter.com/lg8IucELT8— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) April 20, 2017
What #AyandaMabulu did is so unacceptable, such disrespect. pic.twitter.com/plS6WXZuvD— Matt Mogotlane (@Matt_Mogotlane) April 20, 2017
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
