Ipid confirms CT cop killed in ‘freak accident’

The incident occurred outside the Kraaifontein police station last night.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed a police officer has been shot and killed in what seems to be a freak accident in Cape Town.

Ipid's Moses Dlamini says the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still being investigated.

“The policeman is alleged to have been cleaning his firearm in the police vehicle and that’s when a shot went off.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)