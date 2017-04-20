Ipid confirms CT cop killed in ‘freak accident’

SACP condemns man who wielded gun at Mapaila
Local
The incident occurred outside the Kraaifontein police station last night.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed a police officer has been shot and killed in what seems to be a freak accident in Cape Town.
The incident occurred outside the Kraaifontein police station last night.
Ipid's Moses Dlamini says the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still being investigated.
“The policeman is alleged to have been cleaning his firearm in the police vehicle and that’s when a shot went off.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.