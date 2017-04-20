‘If they continue to burn schools, let it be’
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department has exhausted its resources in trying to help pupils who’ve been hardest hit by the ongoing Vuwani protests.
JOHANNESBURG – As police continue to monitor the situation in protest-hit Vuwani on Thursday morning, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has sent a strong message to residents, telling them to either continue with violent demonstrations or save the education of their children.
Motshekga says her department has exhausted its resources in trying to help pupils who have been the hardest hit by the ongoing protests over demarcation.
Almost 30, 000 pupils have been away from school this week as tensions flared up.
Last year, about 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during protests over the same issue.
Angie Motshekga says it's now up to Vuwani residents to decide on the future of their children.
“If they continue to burn schools, let it be. Last year they really disrupted us – we didn’t get to other areas because we were all running to Vuwani. This time I am not going to Vuwani.”
She adds: "It's a serious moral dilemma. We need to go and save those kids and on the other hand, you have a huge responsibility. We can't keep on doing the same thing over and over again. So it's not only disappointing, it's saddening."
She says the department has already spent millions in catch programmes and temporary structures.
“We took money last year that belonged to other projects and took it to Vuwani; then there’s a repeat?”
The Education Minister says she's deeply saddened that innocent children are bearing the brunt of the ongoing demarcation dispute.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Police on high alert in protest-hit Vuwani
-
ANCYL KZN probing member involvement in Kathrada memorial disruptions
-
Cosatu: ANC challenges can be resolved without Zuma as party leader
-
I'd have SA's vote if I ran for president - Motsoeneng
-
Officials beef up security after principal stabbed at CT school
-
ACDP's Meshoe won't hesitate to approach ConCourt over dagga ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.