GP Health Dept agrees to pay families millions in negligence claims
The department has confirmed its incurred additional costs as a result of its failure to pay the families on time.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department s ays it has reached an agreement to pay two Soweto families it owes millions of rands for medical negligence on a monthly basis.
The department has confirmed it has incurred additional costs as a result of its failure to pay the families on time.
In February, the Johannesburg High Court ordered the department to pay one family more than R25 million and another about R18 million after their children were born with cerebral palsy as a result of medical negligence at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.
In one of the cases, Adivhaho Mukwevho was born with brain damage in December 2011 because medical staff at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital failed to perform an emergency caesarean operation during her birth.
The department's legal services chief director Thulani Mlambo says they agreed on a payment plan with the families.
“Unfortunately, these litigations we don’t budget for and when the court gives judgment we have to pay interest. We have met with the attorneys representing the two families and have agreed on a payment plan.”
As per the Johannesburg High Court's order there is a penalty interest of over R7,000 for each day that goes by without payment.
This now amounts to about half a million rand more for each case.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
No case against 2 suspects in Camps Bay shooting
-
Two pregnant women killed on N14 highway
-
CT police officer killed in accidental shooting
-
One killed, several injured in Melrose taxi accident
-
Ontlametse Phalatse remembered as loving, independent teen
-
Mbalula set to visit Vuwani to help stabilise area
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.