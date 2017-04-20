GP Health Dept agrees to pay families millions in negligence claims

The department has confirmed its incurred additional costs as a result of its failure to pay the families on time.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department s ays it has reached an agreement to pay two Soweto families it owes millions of rands for medical negligence on a monthly basis.

The department has confirmed it has incurred additional costs as a result of its failure to pay the families on time.

In February, the Johannesburg High Court ordered the department to pay one family more than R25 million and another about R18 million after their children were born with cerebral palsy as a result of medical negligence at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

In one of the cases, Adivhaho Mukwevho was born with brain damage in December 2011 because medical staff at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital failed to perform an emergency caesarean operation during her birth.

The department's legal services chief director Thulani Mlambo says they agreed on a payment plan with the families.

“Unfortunately, these litigations we don’t budget for and when the court gives judgment we have to pay interest. We have met with the attorneys representing the two families and have agreed on a payment plan.”

As per the Johannesburg High Court's order there is a penalty interest of over R7,000 for each day that goes by without payment.

This now amounts to about half a million rand more for each case.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)