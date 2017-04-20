Elderly woman attacked by own dog in KZN
It’s understood the woman was walking her rottweiler when it turned on her.
JOHANNESBURG - A 67-year-old woman has been mauled by her own dog in KwaZulu-Natal.
It’s understood the woman was walking her rottweiler when it turned on her.
The dog was later shot and killed as it attempted to attack another person.
Medical rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst says the woman sustained serious injuries to her lungs, chest and back. She is undergoing surgery.
“She was taken to an eThekwini Hospital. The major concern was that there was minimal blood flow in her lower limbs, so she has to go to a vascular surgeon. She can’t remember. She doesn’t know if the dog was jealous of the smaller dog. It just turned on her. She says it is not a very aggressive dog.”
