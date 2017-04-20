City of Joburg seeks court order to demolish Alex shacks

Following this weekend’s land invasion, the municipality is seeking a court order against the residents in Granville, Alexandra.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg says shacks erected by illegal land occupants in Granville in Alexandra will be demolished.

The municipality is now seeking a court order against the residents who it says illegally invaded the land at the weekend.

Johannesburg Metro Police say they have issued notices to the occupants to take down their structures but they claim they have no money to pay rent elsewhere.

The city's Michael Sun says they are consulting with lawyers.

“Pursuant to legal advice by the city’s legal advisors, it was recommended that we obtain a court order for the eviction and demolishment of the illegal structure and its occupants.”