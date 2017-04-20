Allan Gray confirms illegal social grant deductions
Equal Education says it’s pleased that Allan Gray has found, through its own research, that CPS was making deductions from social grants illegally.
CAPE TOWN - Equal Education says it’s pleased that the investment firm Allan Gray has found, through its own research, that Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was making deductions from social grants illegally.
Allan Gray owns 16% of CPS through its holding company Net-One.
Equal Education and the Black Sash have said repeatedly that CPS was making these deductions despite the company repeatedly denying the claims.
Allan Grey’s team found that their calls to the CPS call centre to query the deductions went unanswered, despite calling 40 times.
Equal Education’s Yoni Bass says they’ve experienced the same problems.
“Our experience through our members is of similar stories of being unable to find out information on what these deductions mean, or why they’re taking place or how to stop them."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
