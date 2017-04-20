ACDP's Meshoe won't hesitate to approach ConCourt over dagga ruling

The ruling, handed down last month, allows for the possession, cultivation and use of dagga at home.

CAPE TOWN - African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe says he will not hesitate in approaching the Constitutional Court to stop it from confirming a ruling by the Western Cape High Court that would make it legal to use marijuana at home.

Meshoe wants Parliament to hold an urgent debate on the matter.

Meshoe says political leaders urgently need to make their view known on the legalisation of dagga use at home.

“We want to make a case even before it comes to the Constitutional Court so that the Constitutional Court will be in favour of what we believe, which is what majority of South Africans want to see.”

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says a debate of that nature does not warrant an urgent debate and the request will have to be decided on merit.

“The matter still has a long way to go in terms of finally determining what Parliament ought to do or the role of Parliament.”

Parliament has been given two years to amend two laws to give effect to the ruling.

