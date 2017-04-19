Vuwani tradition leaders: Community will force govt to give in to demands

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Vuwani tradition leaders: Community will force govt to give in to demands

Residents are opposed to the town being incorporated into the new municipality in Vhembe District after it was demerged from the Makhado municipality.

FILE: Protesting Vuwani residents outside the municipal offices before being addressed by the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Makoma Makhurupetje on 6 February 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Protesting Vuwani residents outside the municipal offices before being addressed by the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Makoma Makhurupetje on 6 February 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Amid fresh violence in Vuwani, traditional leaders in the Limpopo town have vowed that the community will force government to give them what they want.

Residents are opposed to the town being incorporated into the new municipality in Vhembe District after it was demerged from the Makhado municipality last year.

On Tuesday, two men burnt to death in their vehicle when they crashed into a pipe which was used by protesters to obstruct the road.

Senior traditional leader Kgosi Masia has given government a stern warning.

“They are waging a war. For anybody to think that at some point these people will surrender and forget, that thinking is just unfortunate. Even if they were to be forced to work with the municipality, that relationship is going to be characterised by tension.”

RENEWED TENSIONS

Protests have flared up again in Vuwani after the Municipal Demarcation Board rejected the community's demand to incorporate the area back into its previous municipality.

On Tuesday nearly 30,000 pupils missed school due to alleged intimidation by protesters. The protesters also torched at least 4 vehicles, including an SABC van.

Last year, 30 schools were either burnt or vandalised during similar protests.

Protests are expected to continue in the area.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA