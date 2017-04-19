S&P warns of another downgrade over political uncertainty
The ratings agency downgraded the country to junk earlier this month, Fitch soon followed suite.
JOHANNESBURG - Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global is warning South Africa’s credit rating could be downgraded deeper into junk status if political uncertainty delays reforms needed to grow the economy.
S&P Global is warning President Jacob Zuma's removal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister has risked weakening potential growth outcomes - especially with uncertainty around whether strong decisions will be made on reform programs.
In December last year, S&P kept South Africa's credit rating unchanged at BBB-, just one level above junk status.
LISTEN: Here’s what it’ll take for SA to rise from junk status
