Ramaphosa allays fears over deepening economic hardships

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says in midst of challenges there is development and there is hope.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to allay fears of deepening economic hardships faced by the country, saying work is underway to restore growth and “the wheels have not come off yet.”

Ramaphosa is addressing the country's economic recovery plan at a gathering of the Black Business Council on Wednesday evening.

The deputy president's talk comes as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba embarks on a trip to the US where he will discuss South Africa's economic structural reforms with Moody’s and says he will assure the ratings agency that the country's economic path remains unchanged.

Moody’s is the only ratings agency that has not yet downgraded South Africa to junk status.

The deputy president said: "There is no need to hide our heads in the sand. We must be honest and admit social and political challenges that the country faces."

And he added that in the midst of challenges, there is development and there is hope.

#Ramaphosa "We gathering here at critical moment, economy is at great strains. This is affected by global & local events" CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2017

#Ramaphosa "political environment is fractured. This affects number of peoples, levels of confidence is affected" CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2017

#Ramaphosa "as we struggle with low growth,as we come to terms with downgrading, as we struggle with what causes, impacts of downgrade...." — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2017

Ramaphosa also says inclusive growth requires the speedy redistribution of agricultural land.

The deputy president says there is land hunger in South Africa and the matter needs to be approached with clear heads.

