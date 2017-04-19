Panayiotou murder trial postponed to Friday

Christopher Panayiotou is accused of hiring men to kill his 29-year-old wife Jayde in Uitenhage in April 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The trial against alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou has been postponed to Friday.

Three witnesses were called to testify in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

Panayiotou is accused of hiring men to kill his 29-year-old wife Jayde in Uitenhage in April 2015.

A member of the Hijacking Task Team involved in the search for Jayde in 2015, Mcedi Gcukumana, was one of the three witnesses who testified on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Tshepo Ndwalaza says they are satisfied with how the trial is progressing.

“As the NPA, we’re going to stick to what we’re supposed to do and that is leading evidence in a court of law so that judgment can be given in a just manner.”

The matter has been postponed to Friday because a member of the defence team will not be available on Thursday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)