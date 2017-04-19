Panayiotou murder trial postponed to Friday
Christopher Panayiotou is accused of hiring men to kill his 29-year-old wife Jayde in Uitenhage in April 2015.
CAPE TOWN - The trial against alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou has been postponed to Friday.
Three witnesses were called to testify in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
Panayiotou is accused of hiring men to kill his 29-year-old wife Jayde in Uitenhage in April 2015.
A member of the Hijacking Task Team involved in the search for Jayde in 2015, Mcedi Gcukumana, was one of the three witnesses who testified on Wednesday.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Tshepo Ndwalaza says they are satisfied with how the trial is progressing.
“As the NPA, we’re going to stick to what we’re supposed to do and that is leading evidence in a court of law so that judgment can be given in a just manner.”
The matter has been postponed to Friday because a member of the defence team will not be available on Thursday.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Mkhize doesn’t foresee an ANC breakaway party after December conference
-
2 pregnant women killed by speeding driver in JHB
-
Vodacom and Shembe announce new deal
-
South Africans face execution in Malaysia for drug trafficking
-
Zuma no confidence motion: Mbete accused of being partial, biased
-
Gauteng Health incurred additional costs over medical negligence cases
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.