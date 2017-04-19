‘Ontlametse represented much more than her illness'
Hundreds are expected to gather in Hebron for the memorial service of Ontlametse Phalatse who was born with progeria, and died last week at the age of 18.
JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Hebron in the North West on Wednesday to remember motivational speaker Ontlametse Phalatse who suffered from progeria.
The 18-year-old died last week in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, after experiencing breathing problems.
The Ontlametse Phalatse Trust’s Tebogo Mothoa says she'll be remembered for her courageous spirit and inspirational personality.
“The late Ontlametse did not represent the illness (progeria), she was much more than that. She had that inspiration that she gave to young and old people. She must not just be remembered for her disability.”
Phalatse will be laid to rest on Friday.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Hlaudi Motsoeneng briefs media
-
Gigaba: I advised Malikane to keep quiet and allow me to do my work
-
R2K welcomes invitation for dialogue on Madiba statue in CT
-
[LISTEN] Experts weigh in on nationalisation in SA
-
Vuwani tradition leaders: Community will force govt to give in to demands
-
Gigaba confident SA economy will bounce back
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.