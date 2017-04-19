‘Ontlametse represented much more than her illness'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

‘Ontlametse represented much more than her illness'

Hundreds are expected to gather in Hebron for the memorial service of Ontlametse Phalatse who was born with progeria, and died last week at the age of 18.

Ontlametse Phalatse was one of the two South African young women living with Progeria. Picture: GCIS.
Ontlametse Phalatse was one of the two South African young women living with Progeria. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Hebron in the North West on Wednesday to remember motivational speaker Ontlametse Phalatse who suffered from progeria.

The 18-year-old died last week in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, after experiencing breathing problems.

The Ontlametse Phalatse Trust’s Tebogo Mothoa says she'll be remembered for her courageous spirit and inspirational personality.

“The late Ontlametse did not represent the illness (progeria), she was much more than that. She had that inspiration that she gave to young and old people. She must not just be remembered for her disability.”

Crazy moment I love my self😂😂

A post shared by Ontlametse phalatse (@ntlami) on

Phalatse will be laid to rest on Friday.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA