Motsoeneng: I won’t apologise for decisions I made as SABC COO

Hlaudi Motsoeneng says all those making noises about the SABC’s 90% local content policy want to ensure that black people are not empowered.

FILE: former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hlaudi Motsoeneng won't apologise for decisions he made as COO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and says he’s excited about his disciplinary hearing.

Motsoeneng has been suspended pending the conclusion of a fresh disciplinary process.

The suspended COO called a briefing in Auckland Park.

He says all those making noises about the broadcaster’s 90% local content policy want to ensure that black people are not empowered.

He insists he is still a journalist and that he's done nothing wrong.

Earlier, some local artists addressed the media, they described Motsoeneng as a “cool cat”, “a rose that grew from the concrete” and "a man of action", who is loved by the ordinary masses.

‘I’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG’

The suspended SABC COO says he's looking forward to his disciplinary hearing.

Motsoeneng received overwhelming support from the local music industry on Wednesday.

Artists say his 90% local content rule has benefitted them over the past year.

Motsoeneng says he can’t understand why there are reports of a decline in audience figures.

“There’s a decline in SABC audiences; I want to know by how much and who did the research. I’ve checked the reports that say because of local content the public broadcaster did not do well… and those reports indicate a 1 or 2% decline, how can you cry about 2%?”

In December, the Western Cape High Court ruled that Motsoeneng must be removed as COO, it found his appointment was both unlawful and unconstitutional.

