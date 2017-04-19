Motsoeneng: 90% local content policy good for South Africans
Suspended SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng claims to represent the majority of South Africans and says he’s confident that he’ll be successful during his disciplinary hearing.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng claims to represent the majority of South Africans and says if he were in politics people would vote for him.
Motsoeneng, who's been suspended pending the conclusion of a fresh disciplinary process, has held a lengthy briefing in Auckland Park.
He was joined by dozens of local musicians who have pledged their support for him.
Dozens of local musicians have publicly supported Motsoeneng's 90% local content rule, which he implemented last year, saying the rule has benefitted them over the past year.
Motsoeneng says he can’t understand why there are reports of a decline in audience figures. He criticised reports that his 90% local content rule has resulted in a drop in audience figures. Local artists who attended the briefing agreed with him.
He said: “There’s a decline in SABC audience; I want to know by how much and who did the research. I’ve checked the reports that say because of local content the public broadcaster did not do well… and those reports indicated a 1% or 2% decline, how can you cry about 2%?”
Motsoeneng made his belief clear that this policy is good for South Africans.
He adds he can’t comment on allegations that the new SABC board is planning on scrapping his local content policy.
“I’m not going to comment on the new board’s decision because I don’t know. But what I know is you can’t destroy what’s good for South Africans.”
He also said he’s confident that he’ll be successful during his disciplinary hearing as he believed he’s done nothing wrong.
#Hlaudi says when people have called him to go into politics he says he can walk: "All these people will be voting for me" GN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2017
He says people constantly ask him why he hasn’t gone into politics.
“Those who want Hlaudi to be their minister… others want me to be their president and I said I support a woman. You can’t say you support women and then contest them. Let’s give women a chance.”
Motsoeneng has also criticised Members of Parliament who he says only represent their own interests.
He’s indicated that he could go into politics.
“Because I represent the majority of South Africans. And when people have been calling me to go to politics; I said no... I can walk, all these South Africans will vote for me, people would be shocked.”
Motsoeneng said he isn't concerned about his disciplinary hearing, saying he's been through one already and he is confident of his case.
Motsoeneng has also called on South Africans to respect President Jacob Zuma and allow him to complete his term even if they don’t like him.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
