More details expected in Sam Issa murder trial

State witness Mike Grigorov will return to the stand to finalise his evidence in the murder trial.

JOHANNESBURG - The State's main witness in the Sam Issa murder trial is expected to divulge further details on Wednesday about how the hit on the Lebanese drug dealer was carried out.

Czech Radovan Krejcir and three others are standing trial in the High Court in Johannesburg for the murder.

Issa was gunned down in Bedfordview in 2013 in an underworld style hit.

Bulgarian Mike Grigorov will return to the witness stand to finalise his evidence.

He has already testified about how a plan was hatched to kill Issa and about how Krejcir’s son, Dennis, was supposed to lure him to a night club in Sandton where he would be murdered.

The Bulgarian turned State witness earlier this year and is expected to be a crucial cog in the case against the Czech.

Once Grigorov completes his evidence, Krejcir is expected to bring a recusal application.

