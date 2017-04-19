Mkhize: ANC going through a difficult time
The ANC's treasurer-general wouldn't say outright if he thought President Zuma was still a good leader for the party and the country and how the party has performed under his leadership.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has told Eyewitness News the party is going through a difficult time but wouldn’t be drawn on whether he thinks President Jacob Zuma is a good leader for the ANC and South Africa.
Shortly after Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle last month, Mkhize publicly expressed his unhappiness, particularly over the axing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
He said the changes showed the president had gone on his own, lamenting that the ANC had not been consulted.
The treasurer-general made reference to Oliver Tambo to demonstrate the kind of leader the country and the ANC need.
But he wouldn't say outright if he thought President Zuma was still a good leader for the party and the country and how the party has performed under his leadership.
“I think that we are going through a difficult time, and when we are going through a difficult time it’s easy to lay the blame everywhere. But I think where we sit, I think that we have to move on.”
Mkhize and three other members of the ANC's top six were conspicuous by their absence last week as the president celebrated his 75th birthday in Kliptown.
“Because I was held here by things I had to do in office.”
He's urged people not to read too much into his absence.
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize comments on current state of ANC
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
