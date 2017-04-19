‘Man accused of killing his twins has suicidal tendencies’
Concerns have been raised about the emotional state of Mario Yela, who stands accused of killing his twins in Hout Bay.
CAPE TOWN - Concerns have been raised about the emotional state of the man who stands accused of killing his twins in Hout Bay earlier this month.
Mario Yela appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
The Spanish national was arrested shortly after the bodies of his three-year-old children were discovered by his ex-wife.
A visibly frail Yela made his second appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
He did not look up once while his lawyer William Booth expressed concern over his wellbeing.
Booth claims his client requires urgent medical attention as he is not eating or drinking anything.
He adds Yela also has suicidal tendencies.
The accused sustained injuries while in custody, he reportedly tried to commit suicide.
As per Booth's request, Magistrate Goollam Bawa has postponed the matter over to 25 April.
He has also requested Yela be closely monitored.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Gigaba to meet his German counterpart Schäuble
-
Business mogul Cosmas Cavalero dies
-
ANC in Joburg denies disrupting Mashaba meeting
-
DA: Malikane comments may compromise Gigaba investor trip
-
[WATCH LIVE] Hlaudi Motsoeneng briefs media
-
Gigaba: I've advised Malikane to keep quiet and allow me to do my work
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.