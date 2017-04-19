‘Man accused of killing his twins has suicidal tendencies’

Concerns have been raised about the emotional state of Mario Yela, who stands accused of killing his twins in Hout Bay.

Mario Yela appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The Spanish national was arrested shortly after the bodies of his three-year-old children were discovered by his ex-wife.

A visibly frail Yela made his second appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

He did not look up once while his lawyer William Booth expressed concern over his wellbeing.

Booth claims his client requires urgent medical attention as he is not eating or drinking anything.

He adds Yela also has suicidal tendencies.

The accused sustained injuries while in custody, he reportedly tried to commit suicide.

As per Booth's request, Magistrate Goollam Bawa has postponed the matter over to 25 April.

He has also requested Yela be closely monitored.

