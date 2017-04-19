Learning disrupted as Vuwani shutdown continues

Protest leader Nsovo Sambo says they expect no activity in the area, including schooling, until their dispute over demarcation is resolved.

JOHANNESBURG – The shutdown in Vuwani is set to continue on Wednesday, with police saying they have sent maximum deployment in the area.

On Tuesday nearly 30,000 pupils missed school due to alleged intimidation by protesters. The protesters also torched at least 4 vehicles, including an SABC van.

Tensions resurfaced in the Limpopo town following a recent decision by the demarcation board to reject the community's appeal to revert the area back to its previous municipality.

Protest leader Nsovo Sambo says they expect no activity in the area, including schooling, until their dispute over demarcation is resolved.

Last year, 30 schools were either burnt or vandalised during similar protests.

“No pain, no gain. People have decided to sacrifice some of their privileges and rights for this struggle.”

Sambo says the halt to schooling will remain indefinitely.