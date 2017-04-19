Gauteng Health incurred additional costs over medical negligence cases
The department was ordered to pay one family over R25m & another about R18m, with over R7k interest for each day each day that goes by without payment.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed it has incurred additional costs as a result of its failure to pay two families millions of rands each for medical negligence.
In February the Johannesburg High Court ordered the department to pay one family more than R25 million and another about R18 million after their children were born with cerebral palsy as a result of medical negligence at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.
Since being ordered to pay the two families, the Gauteng Health Department will now have to cough up more.
As per the Johannesburg High Court's order, there is a penalty interest of over R7,000 for each day that goes by without payment.
This now amounts to about half a million rand more for each case.
The department’s legal services chief director Thulani Mlambo said: “Unfortunately these negligent cases, we don’t budget for them and unfortunately when the court gives judgment, we do have to pay interests.”
In one of the cases, Adivhaho Mukwevho was born with brain damage in December 2011 because medical staff at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital failed to perform an emergency caesarian operation during her birth.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
