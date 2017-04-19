Electricity, water tariff hikes on cards for some Capetonians

The city's draft budget was tabled in March and the public will be given an opportunity to have their say.

CAPE TOWN - An increase in both electricity and water tariffs are on the cards for some Capetonians.

The city's draft budget was tabled in March and the public will be given an opportunity to have their say. Once approved, tariffs will be hiked from 1 July.

The municipality’s Xanthea Limberg says free water allocations will also be done away with.

“These are for individuals living in properties worth more than R400,000. The first six kilolitres has usually been free for both indigent and non-indigent households, but it will now come at a cost of R4 for that first six kilolitres.”

Limberg adds that residents living at properties worth more than R1 million can expect R8,21 per day to be added to their electricity bill.

"In order to cover the cost of maintaining service connections of high income but low consumption customers, the cost of maintaining the service connection at a property does not increase or decrease in proportion with the amount of electricity that you consume."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)