ACM forges ahead with court case after ANCYL failed to apologise
Ahmed Kathrada's memorial was interrupted and the Active Citizens Movement asked the league to send a written apology to the stalwart’s family.
DURBAN - The Active Citizens Movement (ACM) is forging ahead with contempt of court proceedings after the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) failed to apologise to the Ahmed Kathrada family for disruptions at the Durban memorial.
Before the memorial was held last week, the movement went to court in a bid to bar the young lions from attending.
However, the court granted the youth league permission to attend on condition that they wouldn’t disrupt proceedings.
In the end, the memorial was interrupted and the movement asked the league to send a written apology to the stalwart’s family.
Spokesperson Yashica Padia said: “We sent them a letter last week with a few demands which we requested and one of them was an unconditional apology to the Kathrada family, to the Active Citizens Movement, also to the South Africans for showing a lack of respect.”
Meanwhile, the KZN ANCYL says it could not prematurely apologise because there is no proof that its members interrupted the event.
Provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabela said: “That’s why we are saying it would have been premature for us to write an apology. But what was required of us was to do an investigation and verify whether any of our members were indeed involved in the hackling.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
