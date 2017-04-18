Transport Dept: Easter road safety campaign starting to bear fruit
Traffic officials say speeding and overloading have been the main offences on the roads this Easter.
JOHANNESBURG – The Transport Department says it's Easter road safety campaign is starting to bear fruit, adding that it anticipates a reduction in the number of crashes and fatalities as the holiday weekend draws to a close.
Tens of thousands of people made their way back home on Monday with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) issuing nearly 20,000 traffic fines.
The department's Ishmael Mnisi says they're hoping the number of fatalities on South Africa's roads will decrease this Easter holiday.
"We anticipate that we are going to have a reduction in the number of crashes and fatalities, as we are left with a few days to officially end the Easter period."
Mnisi says their Easter road safety campaign is starting to yield results.
"Our Easter road safety campaign has borne fruit this year."
A number of crashes have been recorded this past weekend – the majority involving public transport.
In a major accident in KwaZulu-Natal 15 people were killed in a bus crash on Saturday.
