Suspects in Camps Bay club shooting due in court
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two Caprice club patrons wounded.
CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting at a Camps Bay club.
Two patrons were wounded when three men opened fire in Caprice on Sunday.
The suspects were arrested near the popular night spot shortly after the incident.
The police's Fredrick van Wyk says the motive of the shooting is unclear.
"A Volkswagen Vivo was recovered and in the boot a replica firearm was retrieved. We have opened a case of attempted murder case for further investigation. The suspected are expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrates court soon."
