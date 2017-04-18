Suspect shot dead during Emerald Resort armed robbery

Two security guards who tried to stop the gang of about eleven were wounded during a shootout on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that a suspect has been shot dead during a shootout with police following an armed robbery at the Emerald Resort & Casino in Vanderbijlpark.

Officers found three abandoned vehicles, which were used in the crime as getaway cars.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says they are searching for the suspects.