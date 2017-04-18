State struggles to locate witnesses in Lekita Moore murder trial

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

State struggles to locate witnesses in Lekita Moore murder trial

Cameron Wilson was arrested in September after 18-year-old Moore’s body was discovered on a field in Valhalla Park.

FILE: Cameron Wilson. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Cameron Wilson. Picture: Supplied.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The State is struggling to locate witnesses to testify against a 19-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Lekita Moore and four other murders.

Cameron Wilson was arrested in September after Moore’s body was discovered on a field in Valhalla Park.

He also faces charges of attempted murder, rape and sexual assault in connection with several crimes he’s believed to have committed since 2014.

Prosecutor Carine Theunissen has told the court they are struggling to locate at least four witnesses who have been subpoenaed to testify against murder accused Wilson.

Wilson’s girlfriend and a cousin, who knew Moore, are among them.

The Investigating officer has told the court they can’t track down any of the witnesses at the Valhalla Park, Heinz Park and Bishop Lavis addresses provided.

The 19-year-old accused denies any wrongdoing and disputes the testimony of alleged victims who have been on the witness stand.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA