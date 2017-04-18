State struggles to locate witnesses in Lekita Moore murder trial

Cameron Wilson was arrested in September after 18-year-old Moore’s body was discovered on a field in Valhalla Park.

CAPE TOWN - The State is struggling to locate witnesses to testify against a 19-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Lekita Moore and four other murders.

He also faces charges of attempted murder, rape and sexual assault in connection with several crimes he’s believed to have committed since 2014.

Prosecutor Carine Theunissen has told the court they are struggling to locate at least four witnesses who have been subpoenaed to testify against murder accused Wilson.

Wilson’s girlfriend and a cousin, who knew Moore, are among them.

The Investigating officer has told the court they can’t track down any of the witnesses at the Valhalla Park, Heinz Park and Bishop Lavis addresses provided.

The 19-year-old accused denies any wrongdoing and disputes the testimony of alleged victims who have been on the witness stand.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)